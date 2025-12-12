Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $463.01 and last traded at $458.96. 94,870,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 98,650,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas boosted their price target on Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.33.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $52,137,945. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,839,824,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 581,880.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after buying an additional 6,435,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Tesla by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

