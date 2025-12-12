Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 9.8% – Time to Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $159.82 and last traded at $161.1350. 12,381,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 8,624,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild Redb upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, December 1st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,820,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

