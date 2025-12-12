Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 8000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

Accord Financial Trading Down 0.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.26. The firm has a market cap of C$18.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.03.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 11.55%.The company had revenue of C$7.25 million during the quarter.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp. is a Canada-based commercial finance company serving clients throughout the United States and Canada. The Company operates six finance companies in North America, namely, Accord Financial Ltd. (AFL), Accord Financial Inc (AFIC) and Accord Financial Canada Corp. (AFCC) in Canada, and Accord Financial, Inc (AFIU), BondIt Media Capital (BondIt) and Accord Equipment Finance (AEF) in the United States.

