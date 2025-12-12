Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $611.36 and last traded at $613.62. 74,291,467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 48,773,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $625.58.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999,982 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

