Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $611.36 and last traded at $613.62. 74,291,467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 48,773,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $625.58.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
