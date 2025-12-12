Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

PFO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.