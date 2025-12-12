Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
PFO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
