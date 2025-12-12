Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 1.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $125.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $109.96 and last traded at $107.47. Approximately 2,699,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,733,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.30.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Insider Transactions at Roku

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,361 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $1,364,151.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $18,998. The trade was a 98.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $297,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,547.80. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 415,668 shares of company stock valued at $43,965,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1,413,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 141,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 141,340 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 128.6% during the second quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Roku by 1,056.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 306,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after buying an additional 279,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Roku by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -537.32 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.