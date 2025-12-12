Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $638.61 and last traded at $644.23. Approximately 13,497,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 15,514,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $652.71.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.16, for a total value of $344,699.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067,594.40. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.63, for a total value of $346,198.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,208,082.13. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 price objective (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.46.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $667.24 and its 200-day moving average is $706.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

