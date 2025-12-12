GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Seaport Res Ptn downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $656.37 and last traded at $672.32. 5,179,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 3,410,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $704.20.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $760.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,238,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,417,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,404,000 after buying an additional 129,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,809,220,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,877,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,349,000 after acquiring an additional 51,738 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $595.51 and its 200 day moving average is $580.61. The company has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.71.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

