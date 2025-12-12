Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at UBS Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OXY. Citigroup dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. 6,797,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,203,031. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

