Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Price Up 4.8% – What’s Next?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.5430. 770,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,316,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.23.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 453.9% during the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 107,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 88,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,064,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,751,000 after purchasing an additional 75,097 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 66,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,950 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 426,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 123,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

