Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 172000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Asian Television Network International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,844.68. The stock has a market cap of C$976,120.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Asian Television Network International

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

