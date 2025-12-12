Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 190,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 197,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mechanics Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Mechanics Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Mechanics Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Mechanics Bancorp Stock Down 1.3%

Mechanics Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Mechanics Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mechanics Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHB. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mechanics Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,851,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mechanics Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mechanics Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mechanics Bancorp during the third quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechanics Bancorp during the third quarter worth $188,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mechanics Bancorp

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

