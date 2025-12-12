Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Trading Down 38.5% – Here’s What Happened

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 38.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.04. 204,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 933% from the average session volume of 19,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Asian Television Network International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,844.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$976,120.00, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Asian Television Network International

(Get Free Report)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Television Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Television Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.