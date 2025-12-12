Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 12th (AB, APO, CCL, CIEN, HAE, HOOD, KKR, NWE, OXM, POR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 12th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL)

had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $36.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $74.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $171.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $154.00 to $169.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

