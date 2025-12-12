Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 177,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 141,609 shares.The stock last traded at $8.0635 and had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of research firms have commented on KGFHY. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 369.0%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

