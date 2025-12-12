Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 18.5% – Here’s What Happened

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 749,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 789% from the average daily volume of 84,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Trading Down 18.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$15.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

