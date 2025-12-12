Comerica Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 284,890 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,188% compared to the average daily volume of 4,531 call options.

Comerica Trading Down 0.5%

CMA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.47. 1,304,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter. Comerica had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

