Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – December 12th

GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, and AST SpaceMobile are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business or a significant portion of revenue comes from space-related activities, such as satellite manufacturing and services, launch providers, space infrastructure, and space tourism. Investors typically view these as growth-oriented, often volatile holdings tied to long-term technological development, government contracts, and regulatory and execution risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

