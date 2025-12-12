H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Issues Earnings Results

H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
H.I.S. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HISJF remained flat at $13.09 during trading hours on Friday. H.I.S. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.
About H.I.S.
