H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Issues Earnings Results

H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

H.I.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HISJF remained flat at $13.09 during trading hours on Friday. H.I.S. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Thailand, Bali Island, Guam, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks; an online platform for various travel services; and bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

