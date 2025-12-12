Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 91,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,767. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $22.11.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
