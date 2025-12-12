Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

Caleres has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caleres to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE CAL traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 562,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $448.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.73. Caleres has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $25.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Caleres had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $790.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Caleres has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Caleres by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 73.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 172,479 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Caleres by 19.7% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 871,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 143,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Caleres by 53.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 162,583 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

