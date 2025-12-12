Shoe Carnival, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th.
Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.
Shoe Carnival Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,193. The firm has a market cap of $513.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.32. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $36.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
