Equity Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Equity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $894.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $47.34.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

