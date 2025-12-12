Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 5,724 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $578,696.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,834,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,271,892.90. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 11th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 6,176 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $628,593.28.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $1,001,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.08. The stock had a trading volume of 331,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,055. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.32. Vicor Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $102.19. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.43. Vicor had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.63%.The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 target price on Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vicor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vicor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

