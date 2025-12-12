Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given a C$102.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has been given a C$102.00 target price by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

SJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial set a C$100.00 price objective on Stella-Jones and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SJ

Stella-Jones Stock Up 2.2%

TSE:SJ traded up C$1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$87.75. The company had a trading volume of 59,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,415. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$62.26 and a 12-month high of C$88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.70.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 9.43%.The company had revenue of C$958.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michelle Annette Banik purchased 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$84.60 per share, with a total value of C$39,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,931.20. This represents a ? increase in their position. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.