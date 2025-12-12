Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $88.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.35.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,612.22. This trade represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

