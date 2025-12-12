TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$170.00 Price Target at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$157.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.
TFII has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$151.67.
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter. TFI International had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 12.2345048 EPS for the current year.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads.
