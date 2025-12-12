TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$170.00 Price Target at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$157.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$151.67.

TFII traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$141.20. 137,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$125.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$125.03. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$102.57 and a 12-month high of C$219.36.

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter. TFI International had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 12.2345048 EPS for the current year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads.

