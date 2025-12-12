Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Price

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

AB traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 7.09%.The firm had revenue of $884.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tepp RIA LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tepp RIA LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

