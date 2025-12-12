JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $71.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.16. 677,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $75.25.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 10.22%.The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,839.55. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 419,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 31.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,652,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,422,000 after buying an additional 691,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.