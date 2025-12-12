Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.0190. Approximately 2,249,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,437,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.64 target price (up previously from $13.70) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.85.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.50. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.27%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 50.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 70,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 15.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,311,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 310,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

