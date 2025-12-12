Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 493,315 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 379,224 shares.The stock last traded at $23.8050 and had previously closed at $23.86.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 115,987.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 12,402,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,155,000 after buying an additional 12,392,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

