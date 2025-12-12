Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Up 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.5680. 1,019,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,487,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Erasca from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Erasca in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Get Erasca alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Erasca

Erasca Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Erasca by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.