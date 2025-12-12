Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.65 and last traded at $55.3350, with a volume of 386599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Astronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astronics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $211.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Astronics by 389.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 563 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 147.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 752 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Astronics by 25.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

