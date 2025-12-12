Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 753861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$400.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.29 and a beta of 2.21.
About Banyan Gold
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
