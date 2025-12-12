Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $136.97, but opened at $146.5650. Wacoal shares last traded at $146.5650, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Wacoal Stock Up 7.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of -0.02.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

