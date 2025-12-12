iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 140,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 316% from the previous session’s volume of 33,689 shares.The stock last traded at $95.30 and had previously closed at $95.66.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.59.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 34,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.