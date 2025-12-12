Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 111012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The company has a market capitalization of C$63.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24.
Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and base metal deposits. Aton Resources Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.
