Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading Up 32% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) rose 32% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 7,275,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,627% from the average daily volume of 421,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Sirios Resources Trading Up 36.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 9.59. The stock has a market cap of C$65.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

