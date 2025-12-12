Card Factory (LON:CARD) Trading Down 26.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) were down 26.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.80 and last traded at GBX 70.89. Approximately 41,141,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,632% from the average daily volume of 1,505,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 148.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.23. The company has a market cap of £244.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Card Factory (LON:CARD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Card Factory had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 EPS for the current year.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

