Jason Holt Sells 100 Shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) VP Jason Holt sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $21,358.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,867.24. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

UFPT traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.56. 94,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,948. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.26 and a fifty-two week high of $289.57. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.23.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 11.23%.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 179.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

