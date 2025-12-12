Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 10,000 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,840,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,797,547.34. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 6,176 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $628,593.28.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,724 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $578,696.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.08. The company had a trading volume of 331,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,055. Vicor Corporation has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $102.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.63%.Vicor’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 13.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vicor by 993.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

