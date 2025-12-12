Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$7.25 to C$8.50. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Taseko Mines traded as high as C$7.66 and last traded at C$7.43, with a volume of 499013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.75.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.89, for a total value of C$176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,802,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,618,197.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. Also, insider Robert John Rotzinger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total value of C$759,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 131,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$668,367.27. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,000. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of C$173.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Ltd. will post 0.2801932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

