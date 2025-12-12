Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$7.25 to C$8.50. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Taseko Mines traded as high as C$7.66 and last traded at C$7.43, with a volume of 499013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.
Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on Taseko Mines
Insider Activity at Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Trading Down 0.5%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.80.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of C$173.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Ltd. will post 0.2801932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taseko Mines
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Chewy Stock Just Flashed a Major Buy Signal for 2026
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Broadcom Slips Post-Earnings Even as AI Demand Goes Parabolic
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Qualcomm Just Got Called an AI Loser—So Why Is It Rallying?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.