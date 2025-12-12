Analyzing Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) and Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Trimble and Hollund Industrial Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 9.93% 10.73% 6.65% Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Trimble shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Trimble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 0 1 7 3 3.18 Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trimble and Hollund Industrial Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Trimble presently has a consensus target price of $95.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.54%. Given Trimble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trimble is more favorable than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trimble and Hollund Industrial Marine”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $3.68 billion 5.21 $1.50 billion $1.46 55.28 Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Summary

Trimble beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades. Its Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products, and geographic information systems. The company's Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, including autonomous steering systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions; manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions; and agricultural software. Its Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking and freight shipper markets; mobility solutions comprising route management, safety and compliance, end-to-end vehicle management, video intelligence, and supply chain communications; and fleet and transportation management systems, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solutions. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About Hollund Industrial Marine

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company’s integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

