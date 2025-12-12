Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMP.A shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Empire from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$60.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Empire from C$58.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$59.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Empire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMP.A

Empire Price Performance

Shares of TSE EMP.A traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$46.33. 425,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,836. The firm has a market cap of C$10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.08. Empire has a 12 month low of C$40.33 and a 12 month high of C$58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.30.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Empire had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of C$8 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Empire will post 2.9581227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.