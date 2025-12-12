Restore (LON:RST) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 282 and last traded at GBX 280.45, with a volume of 1064286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.

Get Restore alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RST

Restore Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Restore

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 242.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.13. The company has a market cap of £380.40 million, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Restore news, insider Patrick Butcher acquired 19,076 shares of Restore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 per share, with a total value of £49,979.12. Corporate insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Restore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We provide secure and sustainable business services for data, information, communications and assets.

Restore plc leads the markets it serves. Supporting public and private sectors with critical services, income is highly predictable, recurring in nature and generates strong cashflows. We provide integrated information and data management, business digitisation, secure recycling of paper and technology assets, and commercial relocation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.