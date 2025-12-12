Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.23, but opened at $14.71. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 47,209 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shin-Etsu Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.32%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

