Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 237,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,996% from the previous session’s volume of 7,654 shares.The stock last traded at $10.55 and had previously closed at $10.1650.

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $394.01 million for the quarter.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

