Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 73 and last traded at GBX 71.60, with a volume of 130670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.25.
Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Up 0.5%
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The stock has a market cap of £68.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.74.
Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 3 EPS for the quarter. Ten Lifestyle Group had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Ten Lifestyle Group Plc will post 2.6462396 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Ten Lifestyle Group
Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile
Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten’) partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers.
Millions of members have access to Ten’s services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients. Ten’s partnerships are based on multi-year contracts generating revenue through platform-as-a-service and technology fees.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ten Lifestyle Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Chewy Stock Just Flashed a Major Buy Signal for 2026
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Broadcom Slips Post-Earnings Even as AI Demand Goes Parabolic
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Qualcomm Just Got Called an AI Loser—So Why Is It Rallying?
Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.