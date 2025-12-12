Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 73 and last traded at GBX 71.60, with a volume of 130670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.25.

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The stock has a market cap of £68.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.74.

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 3 EPS for the quarter. Ten Lifestyle Group had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Ten Lifestyle Group Plc will post 2.6462396 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Alex Cheatle purchased 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £998.52. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten’) partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers.

Millions of members have access to Ten’s services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients. Ten’s partnerships are based on multi-year contracts generating revenue through platform-as-a-service and technology fees.

Featured Stories

