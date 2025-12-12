Metals One (LON:MET1) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.76 and last traded at GBX 1.89, with a volume of 11996416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.82.

Metals One Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £15.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.24.

Metals One (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (2.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Metals One

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

