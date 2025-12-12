Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Price Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $160.11 and last traded at $162.5390. 485,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 590,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Sanmina Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sanmina by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,185,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,590,000 after acquiring an additional 933,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $63,671,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $61,946,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,933,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.